U’khand: AAI set to take over Naini Saini Airport

Dehradun: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Uttarakhand government on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to officials, the “historic” agreement is a step towards providing smooth, safe, and sustainable air connectivity to the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

Located in Pithoragarh district, Naini Saini Airport spans approximately 70 acres and has a terminal building capable of handling 40 passengers during peak hours. The airport apron can also accommodate two aircraft at a time.

The AAI will undertake the upgradation of the airport’s infrastructure and streamlining of operational standards, officials said.