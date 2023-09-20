U’khand: ‘5K people caught under NDPS Act since 2021’

Nearly 5,000 people in Uttarakhand have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with 814 criminals having rewards on their heads sent to jail and 1,620 fined under the Goonda Act since January 2021, police said on Wednesday.

The data released by Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday covers a period of more than two years — from January 1, 2021, to August 31 2023.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 4,917 people were arrested, 814 criminals with rewards on their heads held and sent to jail and 1,620 were fined under the Goonda Act in the state during this period, it said.

“The action is part of a continuous endeavour to rid the state of crimes and criminals. It is our commitment. We also conduct special drives from time to time to achieve this goal. The SPs of all districts have been instructed not to spare any wrongdoer,” Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

With 1,432 arrests, Dehradun accounted for the highest number of people arrested under the NDPS Act followed by Udham Singh Nagar district with 869, 795 in Haridwar and 781 in Nainital.