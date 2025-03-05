UK visit: Jaishankar holds bilateral talks on FTA relaunch, combating extremism

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday held talks with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds over the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Jaishankar took to social media to reveal his first couple of official meetings at the start of a six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland to strengthen bilateral cooperation with both countries.

“Discussed the progress on our FTA talks,” he said in a post on X after he met with Reynolds.

India and the UK had officially relaunched the negotiations, aimed at boosting the GBP 41-billion annual bilateral trade partnership, during the UK minister’s visit to Delhi last month.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper covered people-to-people ties and joint India-UK efforts to tackle extremism.

“We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism,” EAM Jaishankar

stated.

Earlier, in a pre-visit statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said his visit would provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with the UK and Ireland.

“India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

esides the FTA, the focus of his closed-door discussions will cover foreign policy and security issues amid the UK’s attempt at taking a diplomatic lead on finding a “lasting peace” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the MEA had said.

On Wednesday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on the topic of ‘India’s rise and role in the world’.

On Thursday, he is expected in Dublin for a meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, and members of the Indian community in Ireland.

“India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements,” the MEA stated.

On Friday, the EAM returns to the UK to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making his way to Manchester to open another new Indian Consulate in the northern England city on Saturday. He is expected to be joined by UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West.

A diaspora event coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8 is expected to take place at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.