UK-India Young Professionals Scheme 2025: Applications open next week for special visa route

Indian nationals aged 18-30 will soon have the opportunity to apply for a special UK visa under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) 2025, which allows successful applicants to live, study, travel, and work in the UK for up to two years. The ballot for the scheme will open on February 18 and close on February 20, with 3,000 spots available for Indian applicants.

Eligibility and Application Process

The ballot entry is free of cost, and applicants will be selected randomly. To be eligible, Indian nationals must:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of travel.

at the time of travel. Hold a qualification at UK bachelor’s degree level or higher.

level or higher. Have at least £2,530 in savings to support themselves in the UK.

Applicants can enter the ballot on the UK government’s official website. Those selected will receive an email notification within two weeks of the ballot closing and will have 90 days to submit a visa application, complete biometric verification, and pay the associated fees, including the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge.

A Strengthening UK-India Partnership

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, emphasized the importance of the scheme, stating:

“The Young Professionals Scheme is an excellent programme which helps build a modern understanding of our countries among Brits and Indians alike. I strongly encourage people from all corners of the country to apply – from Itanagar to Coimbatore, from Leh to Surat, and from Bhubaneshwar to Indore.”

Launched in February 2023, the UK-India YPS is a reciprocal arrangement allowing both UK and Indian nationals to gain professional and cultural experience in each other’s countries. According to official figures, over 2,100 YPS visas were issued to Indian nationals in the year ending December 2023.

Beware of Fraudulent Agents

UK authorities have warned applicants against falling prey to fraudulent visa agents who claim to guarantee selection in exchange for money. The UK Home Office has urged applicants to rely only on official government sources for information and applications.

Mandatory Return After Two Years

A key condition of the YPS visa is that applicants must return to India after completing two years in the UK. More details on the scheme, including official guidance for British nationals applying to work and live in India under YPS, can be found on the High Commission of India in London’s website.

The upcoming ballot presents a significant opportunity for young Indian professionals to gain international exposure, develop new skills, and enhance career prospects in the UK.