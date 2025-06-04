UK, India hold high level dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi: Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is in India to review progress across the UK and India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He met India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, in New Delhi on Tuesday for the annual UK-India Foreign Office Consultations.

They welcomed the significant breakthroughs achieved across the full breadth of the partnership since consultations in London last year, including the announcement of the historic trade deal. Economic growth is the number one mission of the UK government. Both agreed to work towards implementing the shared vision of the two prime ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade.

This year’s consultations included the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, aimed at building mutual understanding of systems and agreeing areas for future cooperation on key sectors such as technology and defence.