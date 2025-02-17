UK, Himachal discuss collaboration in agri-tech and green hydrogen

Shimla: A delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Chandigarh on Monday and discussed options to work on collaboration in key sectors including agri-tech and green hydrogen.

The delegation was led by Caroline Rowett, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner, and Rajinder S. Nagarkoti, Political, Press and Projects Adviser for the UK government. They briefed the CM regarding ongoing and potential collaborations between the UK and Himachal Pradesh across various sectors. During the discussions, the CM expressed a keen interest in exploring partnerships in agri-tech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, dairy sector, food processing, data storage and water resource management. He emphasised the importance of leveraging the UK’s expertise in these fields to drive mutual growth and development.

Sukhu directed the officers to coordinate further meetings with the UK delegation, ensuring that the proposed collaborations are effectively explored and implemented. A key focus of the talks was the export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK, with the CM showing strong interest in facilitating this trade opportunity, said a senior official of the state government.

Caroline Rowett highlighted the UK’s investments in Himachal Pradesh, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery in the state.

This meeting marks a significant step in deepening the UK-HP partnership, fostering new avenues for cooperation and exchange across multiple sectors.