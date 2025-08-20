UK extends Chevening Scholarship to UP students

Lucknow: The UK government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme to students from the state.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, will allow up to 15 students from Uttar Pradesh to receive full financial support to pursue a one-year master’s degree in the UK.

The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, with more than 3,900 scholars and fellows benefiting since its inception in 1983.

Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Cameron said, “The UK is a fantastic place to study, and I am delighted that our new partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh will help even more talented young people from the state experience our world-class education.”

She noted that Indian Chevening alumni include experts across diverse fields such as cyber security, science, innovation, policy and development. “They are a fundamental part of how the UK and India work together to solve global challenges and the unique living bridge that connects our countries,” she added.

Cameron is in Lucknow on a one-day visit to explore deeper partnerships with the state under the UK-India Vision 2035. During her meeting with the Chief Minister, discussions were held on strengthening higher education, as well as boosting trade and investment opportunities in the wake of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement signed in July 2025.

The ‘Chevening Bharat Ratna Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sarkar Scholarships Yojana’ will run for three academic years, from 2026-2029. Applications for the inaugural year are currently open till October 7.