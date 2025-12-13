UK delegation calls on CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday batted for strategic tie up between the state and United Kingdom (UK) for further developing the state as a hub of investment and manufacturing.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK High Commission in Chandigarh, led by the Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio. the Chief Minister underscored need for further cementing business partnerships, with both sides expressing strong commitment to deepen ties. CM Mann highlighted Mohali as one of the best-organised cities globally and emphasised Punjab’s robust potential to emerge as a manufacturing powerhouse. Noting the eagerness of Punjab’s students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured full cooperation from the state government in this regard.

The Chief Minister specifically addressed transnational challenges like gangsters, stating that such issues transcend borders and Punjab stands ready to collaborate with the UK on legal matters and any required assistance. He extended a red-carpet welcome to UK companies, positioning Punjab as a prioritised destination for investors. The CM showcased the Punjabi diaspora’s global influence and identified core sectors for investment, including agro machinery, food processing, IT and more.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegation that Punjab’s robust investment ecosystem, offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors. He said that state ranks number one in Ease of Doing Business, with an efficient Single Window system operating transparently. Notably, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab has became the first state to pass the Right to Business Act.