UK and Indian Army conduct 7th edition of Ajeya Warrior

The UK and India will conclude the seventh edition of the biennial exercise, Ajeya Warrior on May 11. Contingents from the British and Indian Armies have been undertaking demanding training at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in the UK for the past two weeks.

This year, Exercise Ajeya Warrior involved troops from the UK’s 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Battalion the Royal Gurkha Rifles, and India’s 6th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India are natural partners in defence and have increasing levels of interoperability, as shown by this highly complex and hands-on interaction between our militaries. The UK has made the Indo-Pacific ‘tilt’ a permanent pillar of our international policy. The region is critical to our economy, our security, and to our interest in an open and stable international order.”