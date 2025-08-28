UIDAI urges schools to ensure biometric updates in Aadhaar

New Delhi: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has called on schools across the country to ensure timely Aadhaar mandatory biometric updates for children in the age group of 5-15 years.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has written to Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories, urging them to complete the pending mandatory biometric updates by organising camps in schools, an official release said on Wednesday.

“UIDAI has joined hands with the Department of School Education and Literacy, to provide the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) status pertaining to Aadhaar of school children on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application - a move that will facilitate MBU in Aadhaar for crores of students,” the release said.

UIDAI emphasised that the timely completion of biometric updates in Aadhaar is essential for children at the age of five and once again at 15 years of age.