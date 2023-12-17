UGC warns edtech companies offering degree courses online in association with foreign universities

New Delhi: The UGC has warned edtech companies and colleges offering degrees in collaborative arrangements with foreign universities not recognised by it, according to officials.

UGC has also reiterated that none of these degrees will be valid and cautioned students against taking admission in such courses.

“It has been observed that many Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements with foreign-based educational institutions or providers not recognised by the commission and have been facilitating the issuance of foreign degrees to the students,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

“Any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and, accordingly, the degrees issued subsequent to such collaboration arrangement are also not recognised by the commission.”

Joshi said it has also come to the UGC’s notice that some edtech companies are advertising in newspapers, social media, offering degree and diploma programmes in online mode in association with some foreign universities .