UGC sets up fact-finding committee to look into KIIT-Bhubaneswar student suicides

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to look into consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar, officials said on Friday.

The panel was constituted after a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16.

“In view of the two consecutive suicide incidents at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar on February 16, 2025, and May 1, 2025, the UGC as a regulatory body, has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding these incidents and ensure compliance with student welfare and safety regulations and further suggesting measures to prevent such incidents.”