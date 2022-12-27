UGC sets up 'Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal'

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at providing regulatory information to researchers as well as facilitating approvals for research proposals, the



University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up an integrated Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal (BioRRAP).

According to a letter written to vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges/institutes, the UGC has said, "It is a one-of-a-kind digital gateway intended to make science and scientific research more accessible as well as making it easier to create businesses."

The information on international research projects as approved by all the ministries and departments is expected to be integrated with BioRRAP (with a unique BioRRAP ID for each proposal), it said.

The UGC, in its letter, has requested all higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges to get registered on Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal (BioRRAP), biorrap.gov.in.

With regard to research projects by entities falling under the category of central and state government, the relevant approvals will be dealt with by the concerned ministry, it said.

The UGC further requested the state governments to forward all such proposals to the concerned ministry of the government.

"In respect of non-government organizations, the health ministry's screening committee, operated by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), that has been reconstituted by Ministry of Health

and Family Welfare will review the research projects involving international collaboration and funding in health research, including studies in humans, animals, plants & environment," it said.