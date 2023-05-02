UGC launches ‘CU-Chayan’ for central varsities’ appointments

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has launched a unified recruitment portal called ‘CU-Chayan’ for faculty appointments in central varsities, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.



“The portal is completely user-friendly and caters to the needs of all stakeholders in the recruitment process. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed this portal to create an enabling environment for both, universities and the applicants, with universities driving all the stages of the recruitment independently as is being done at present in the respective university,” he said.

Kumar explained that for applicants, the platform will offer a range of features, including a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, a single login for applying to any of the universities, and personalised dashboards to help manage the application process.

“The applicant can also search for jobs using various filters like university name, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience, education level, among others. From the applicants perspective, they will be able to access the faculty application process of any central university from this single portal.

“They can keep updating their application from the personalised dashboard for each applicant and transfer this application to any CU (central university) which has advertised faculty positions. Registered applicants will also get an auto e-mail informing about the new vacancies advertised by any CU. This portal is only for the faculty vacancies arising in all CUs,” he said.

While the current recruitments for which advertisements have already been issued will go on without using the portal, all future recruitments will take place on this portal. The commission has also asked all CUs to de-activate their recruitment portal.