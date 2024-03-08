UGC grants autonomy to Delhi University and 7 other institutions

NEW DELHI: In a recent announcement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomy to several universities, including Delhi University.



This decision seeks to empower these institutions, allowing them to make academic and administrative choices independently.

Among the universities granted autonomy are the University of Hyderabad, the Central University of Punjab, the Central University of Rajasthan, and Maulana Azad National Hindu University, among others.

However, the level of autonomy may vary among these institutions. While hailed as a positive step by many, some voices within Delhi University have expressed concerns.

Certain teachers within the university have criticised the decision, suggesting that it may lead to financial challenges down the line.

They fear that this might potentially shift the burden of expenses onto students and their families.

Under the newly acquired autonomy, these universities will retain their affiliation with the UGC while gaining the liberty to introduce new courses, establish off-campus centers, offer skill development programs, set up research parks, and launch various academic initiatives.

Additionally, they will have the autonomy to recruit foreign faculty, admit international students, implement incentive-based salary structures for faculty members, engage in academic collaborations, and administer open distance learning programmes.

However, apprehensions linger among some faculty members at Delhi University, particularly regarding the hiring of foreign faculty, which they fear could result in increased financial pressure on students.