UGC extends deadline to submit feedback on foreign varsity campuses

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has on Monday decided to extend the last date to receive comments, suggestions, and feedback on the setting up of campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in India to February 3 from January 18.



In this regard, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said, “In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to February 3, 2023.”

Rajnish Jain further said that it is requested that the feedback should be sent to the official email- ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

The University Grants Commission had on January 5 notified the draft guidelines for establishing campuses of foreign higher educational institutions in the country in line with the NEP-2020 and invited suggestions and feedback from the public on the same.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Guidelines on Internationalisation of Higher Education in 2021, which included provisions like setting up an Office for International Affairs and Alumni Connect Cell in the Universities, have been notified, the UGC had said in a release.