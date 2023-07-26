Udupi college washroom video: FIR against students and college

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of a paramedical college in Udupi over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the college washroom recently, police sources said.

The FIR has been filed at Malpe police station in Udupi. Three students, Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, have been named in the FIR.

The college administration has also been named in the FIR, which has been filed under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 and 66 (e) of the IT Act, sources said.

A police statement said two separate suo motu cases have been registered regarding the video recording in the washroom of Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences.

A case of recording the private video of a female student and deleting it later is registered against three female students and the college administration. Police have charged them with failure to produce the details and evidence relating to the incident that could spoil the reputation of the victim.

A morphed video of the incident was allegedly uploaded on One India Kannada YouTube channel. An individual named Kalu Singh Chawhan had posted the same on his twitter account as well. A case for causing communal enmity and spoiling social harmony has also been registered, the statement said.

The three girl students were suspended from the college on the accusation of filming the video in the washroom of the college recently. The issue has created a flutter in political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.