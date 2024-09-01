UDF to hold protest in Kerala capital today

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold a protest on Monday in front of the Secretariat, the administrative hub here, accusing the Left government of protecting culprits reportedly mentioned in the Justice K Hema Committee report.



The opposition would also protest against the alleged protection given by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to those who had created and propagated the controversial “kafir” screenshot in Vadakara constituency during the time of the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, would inaugurate the agitation in front of the Secretariat on September 2 morning, a statement said on Sunday.

UDF Convenor M M Hassan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, other prominent front leaders including P K Kunhalikutty, P J Joseph, C P John, Anoop Jacob and Sibu Baby John would take part in the protest, it added.

The opposition has been accusing the state government of protecting predators and ignoring the revelations of victims in connection with the recently released Justice Hema Committee report which sheds light into the ill-treatment and exploitation of women in the film industry.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence over the sexual harassment allegations against him, actor Jayasurya on Sunday refuted the accusations and said that they have “shattered” him, his family and everyone close to them.

The actor, who has been in the US with his family for the past one month, said he will face the allegations legally and his lawyers will take care of the proceedings in the cases against him till he returns.

“Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past one month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me.

“Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally,” Jayasurya said in a note put up on his Facebook page to thank all those who wished him on his birthday on August 31.