Uddhav urges voters to oust BJP; Raj accuses SEC of bias

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed irregularities in the Maharashtra civic polls, terming it an attempt to “murder” democracy, and urged voters to dislodge the “brutal, fraud, corrupt and dictatorial regime” of the BJP.

Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, targeted the State Election Commission (SEC) over a range of issues, besides claiming that the ink used on voters’ fingers could easily be erased.

Addressing a news conference, Uddhav demanded the suspension of State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, and alleged collusion between the poll body and the government.

Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Mumbai civic body.

Speaking to reporters, Uddhav also dubbed the SEC an anti-constitutional body.

“Never ever such things (alleged irregularities) have happened before,” Uddhav charged.

He said the ink used by the poll commission could be erased using hand sanitisers.

Thackeray cited an order by the returning officer in wards from 200 to 206 in Mumbai and claimed that the official had instructed the removal of postal ballots from strongrooms even before voting ended. Raj targeted the SEC over the use of the Printing Auxiliary Display Unit (PADU) in the civic polls.

The SEC did not even bother to give any clarification on the use of PADU and extended the canvassing time to allow distribution of money (by ruling parties), he alleged.

He further claimed that the indelible ink mark on the finger after casting vote can be easily wiped off. “They (the government) don’t want the Opposition parties. The entire administration is being run by the government (to win the polls),” Raj said.