‘Uddhav to attend Oppn meet in Patna next month’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, Thackeray’s party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said: “All like-minded parties are coming together and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna.”

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Monday said most parties opposed to the BJP are likely to take part in the “extremely important meeting.” Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders in a bid to unite them to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, Kumar met Thackeray in Mumbai in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity.