Uddhav Thackeray visits Delhi CM Kejriwal's home, meets his wife

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal. The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader Sanjay Raut.

AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present during the meeting. Kejriwal's AAP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.