Uddhav Thackeray victim of betrayal: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Mumbai: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, who turned down the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is a victim of betrayal. “Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed and many people are anguished by it. I met him today as per his request and told him that people's pain won’t subside till he becomes the chief minister again,” he told reporters after meeting Thackeray at the latter’s residence Matoshree in Bandra. “He (Uddhav) said he will do whatever was needed as per our blessings,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said. Betrayal is the biggest sin, he said, adding, "The one who betrays can’t be a Hindu. The one who tolerates betrayal is a Hindu.”

“The entire populace of Maharashtra is anguished by the betrayal and this was reflected in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections," he said. “We don’t have anything to do with politics, but we are talking about betrayal which is a sin as per religion," he added. On the laying of a foundation stone of a Kedarnath temple in New Delhi on July 10 by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the seer said, “When the address for Kedarnath is in the Himalayas, how can it be in Delhi? Why are you confusing the people?” The Shankaracharya also attended a puja ceremony at Matoshree bungalow.