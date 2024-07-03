Uddhav sure of MVA sweep in Maharashtra Council elections

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Opposition MVA would not have fielded a third candidate in the upcoming polls to the Maharashtra legislative council had it not been confident of victory.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray asserted that all three candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and some smaller parties, will emerge victorious.

The biennial elections for 11 seats of the Upper House of the state legislature will be held on July 12.

After a meeting with the MVA leaders to discuss the poll preparations, Thackeray said the Opposition bloc has fielded Pradnya Satav (of Congress), Jayant Patil (Peasants and Workers Party) and Milind Narvekar (Shiv Sena UBT).

With the Opposition’s current strength in the 288-member legislative Assembly, the electoral college for the polls, only two of its candidates can win the council polls.

The current strength of the state Assembly is 274, while 14 seats are vacant. The quota for the winning candidate is 23.

“All our three candidates are going to win,” Thackeray said.

Asked if the Opposition bloc does not have numbers for the victory of its third candidate, the former state Chief Minister said, “We would not be doing it had we not been confident.”

The NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has fielded Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje.The Shiv Sena headed by CM Eknath Shinde has fielded former MPs Krupal Tumane and Bhawana Gawali.

The BJP has announced the candidatures of Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar and renominated Parinay Phuke. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 41 MLAs, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena has 40, and the BJP has 103. The Congress has 37 MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 13 and NCP (SP) has 15.