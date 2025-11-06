Uddhav seeks loan waiver, slams Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he was busy campaigning in poll-bound Bihar while farmers facing crop losses in his own state were left to fend for themselves.

He said the date of June 30, 2026, given by the government for a decision on farm loan waiver for the rain and flood-affected farmers, was “unacceptable”.

Thackeray also warned state-wide road blockade protests to press for the demand of complete farm loan waiver, and announced that he won’t rest till farmers get justice.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) head on Wednesday commenced his four-day Marathwada tour from Nandar village in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and later visited Pali village in Beed as well as Pathrud and Shirsav in Dharashiv.

Speaking in Pali village, Thackeray said: “People should unite and teach a lesson to the current government. I am here with you people, but the CM is in Bihar. He is busy campaigning there, while farmers in the state are desperately waiting for government’s assistance.” Fadnavis has been promising Rs 10,000 monthly to women in Bihar, whereas women in Maharashtra are receiving only Rs 1,500 per month.”