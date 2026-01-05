Uddhav, Raj unveil BMC poll manifesto

Mumbai: A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for domestic helps and women from the fishing community who sell fish, 100 units of free power, and property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq feet are key promises for Mumbai voters made in a joint Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto.

The “Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha” was released on Sunday at a joint presser at Shiv Sena Bhawan, a venue MNS chief Raj Thackeray returned to after nearly two decades.

The cover of the manifesto features cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Although, the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the Sharad Pawar-led party was on the dais when the manifesto was released.

The alliance has targeted women voters, promising “Swabhiman Nidhi” of Rs 1,500 per month for house helps and women from the Koli community, on the lines of the Mahayuti government’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a similar amount to eligible women between 21 and 65 years.

The parties have also promised good restrooms for women on major roads in Mumbai.

The manifesto mentions a meal scheme, similar to the Shiv Bhojan Thali, under which breakfast and lunch would be provided for Rs 10.

Mumbai’s land will only be used to house Mumbaikars, the manifesto states, promising affordable housing

for employees of the BMC, government, BEST and mill workers.

The BMC will have its own housing authority, and one lakh affordable houses will be built in the next five years, it stated.

The parties have also promised 100 units of free power for residential use through the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, and

efforts will be taken to extend this to the eastern and western suburbs.

The BEST is currently cash-strapped. There was no clarity whether the free units will be given to residents in the island city where the undertaking provides its electricity services or to the entire city.

The manifesto has also announced financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for youth for

self-employment, along with an interest-free loan of Rs 25,000 for gig workers.