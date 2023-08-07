Uddhav hits back at PM over INDIA bloc remarks

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had derided the opposition INDIA alliance by citing reviled names such as Indian Mujahideen.

Addressing workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and activists of Sambhaji Brigade here, Thackeray said the INDIA bloc comprises the parties that oppose those who strangle democracy and freedom.

“We feel proud when PM Modi meets foreign leaders abroad. Do you meet them as the prime minister of India or as Pradhan Sevak of Indian Mujahideen?” he asked.