Uddhav demands complete farm loan waiver and its implementation before Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year. Addressing a press conference here, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said.

The state government will present its budget on Friday. Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.