UCC in U’khand: One live-in relation registered in ten days

Dehradun: Only one live-in relationship has been registered in Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal in the first 10 days of its implementation.

Officials claimed that five applications have been received from live-in couples for the mandatory registration. One has been granted registration while four others are being verified, they said.

On January 27, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state in Independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which promotes equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a portal designed for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. He was the first to register his marriage on the UCC portal. The UCC’s provision for mandatory registration of live-in relationships has been much criticised for its potential to infringe upon people’s right to privacy. However, the CM justified it by saying mandatory registration of live-in couples would help prevent brutal incidents like the murder of Shraddha Walkar.