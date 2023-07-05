UCC against interest of ethnic minorities: Mizoram CM

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday wrote to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interest of the ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular.



Zoramthanga, also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, said that his party believes that UCC is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and their customary laws that are protected by the Art 371(G) of the Constitution.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional version

of the NDA.

Zoramthanga’s statement came days after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, whose party NPP is also a member of NEDA, asserted that the Uniform Civil Code “in its present form” is against the idea of India.

“Since the proposed implementation of Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the

Mizos and of their customary/personal law which is specifically protected by constitutional provision, the said proposal of the NDA government at the Centre as can be seen in the Law commission notice cannot be accepted,” Zoramthanga said in letter.