UAE Prez Al Nahyan to visit India today

New Delhi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on Monday to explore new frontiers in further boosting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

His visit to India comes amid the volatile situation in the Middle-East arising out of a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen and the unsettling political scenario in Gaza.

People familiar with the UAE president’s visit said trade and investment, defence industry cooperation and energy initiatives are expected to be on the agenda of his talks with the Indian leadership.

The situation in the Middle-east is also likely to figure in the talks, they said.