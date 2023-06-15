UAE astronaut captures pictures of ‘Biparjoy’ from space

new delhi: UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi captured the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea from space. The Arab astronaut, who is currently at the International Space Station, posted breathtaking pictures and a video of the formation of the cyclone that will make landfall in Gujarat on June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Al-Neyadi posted a video of the Cyclone and said: “The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.”

In the 4-minute video, Al-Neyadi can be seen documenting the Cyclone after passing over UAE and Oman in the Arabian Peninsula. The video shows the massive formation of clouds, which represents thunderstorms while he tried to focus in on the ‘eye of the storm’.

Al-Neyadi also posted some pictures from the space station, clearly showing the massive Cyclone over the sea as it approaches the coast of Gujarat.

Al-Neyadi is the first Arab to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 venturing out of the International Space Station (ISS) and completing his spacewalk in April.