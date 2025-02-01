‘U-WIN transformative step in immunisation effort, 7.44 crore beneficiaries recorded’

New Delhi: The U-WIN portal has registered 7.44 crore beneficiaries, conducted 1.26 crore vaccination sessions, and recorded 27.84 crore doses administered as of November 27, 2024, stated the Economic Survey 2024-25 while highlighted that it marks a transformative step in India’s immunisation efforts.

The pre-Budget survey tabled in the Parliament on Friday mentioned the initiatives that saw technology integration in healthcare delivery for timely diagnoses and recommendations of personalised treatments to telehealth technologies that connect patients and health professionals in a virtual space to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The report described U-WIN as a user-friendly platform that enables seamless access to immunisation records, flexible scheduling, ‘anytime access’, and ‘anywhere’ vaccination.

Beneficiaries can self-register via the web portal or mobile app, track schedules, and receive SMS reminders for upcoming doses. U-WIN also generates QR-based e-vaccination certificates and facilitates the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) for parents and children, supporting holistic digital health management.

The portal is accessible in 11 regional languages. Over 1.7 crore pregnant women and 5.4 crore children have been registered digitally and more than 26.4 crore vaccine doses tracked in real-time, the survey stated.

The report also said that e-Sanjeevani -- the national telemedicine service -- has emerged as the world’s largest telemedicine implementation in primary healthcare.

As on November 12, 2024, it has served over 31.19 crore patients through 1.29 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir as spokes, which are served by 16,447 hubs and 676 online OPDs with support of more than 22,5,286 doctors, medical specialists, super-specialists and health workers.

The integration and use of technology have the potential to offer viable solutions to problems of quality, accessibility and affordability, the report underlined.

“One such example is the potential to prevent loss of lives and save time by leveraging drones for the delivery of medicines in difficult geographies and in times of emergencies,” it highlighted.

Drones are transforming healthcare in India by ensuring rapid delivery of life-saving medicines and

collecting samples from

remote and inaccessible areas, proving indispensable during emergencies.