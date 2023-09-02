U-WIN portal to maintain electronic registry of routine immunisations soon

New Delhi: The government is set to launch 'U-WIN' portal, designed on the lines of COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN, for maintaining an electronic registry of routine immunisations. The U-WIN programme has been designed to digitise the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and it is presently being run in a pilot mode in two districts of each state and Union Territory.

The platform will be used to register and vaccinate every pregnant woman, record her delivery outcome, register every newborn delivery, administer birth doses and all vaccination events thereafter, official sources said. U-WIN, which will replicate Co-WIN, was launched on January 11 in 65 districts across the country.

Vaccination records under UIP are being maintained manually as of now. So this will do away with the hassle of keeping a physical record. It will enable the digitisation of session planning, and updating vaccination status on a real-time basis, an official said. Presently, multiple vaccines and doses lead to difficulty in monitoring, another official stated.

The system is also plagued by the absence of a mechanism of individual tracking. There is also lack of awareness among beneficiaries about sessions, location and date, especially in urban areas and iniquity in immunisation coverage in states/UTs.

Besides, another major issue is that immunisation at private health facilities is not recorded, the official explained.

The U-WIN is going to be the single source of information for immunisation services which will record pregnancy details and outcome, newborn registration and immunisation at birth. There will also be live updating of vaccination status, delivery outcome, and planning of RI (routine immunisation) sessions.

"There will be digital registrations of all pregnant women and newborns for individualised tracking for vaccination, reminders for upcoming doses and follow-up of dropouts.

"Healthcare workers and programme managers will be able to generate real-time data of routine immunisation sessions and vaccination coverage for better planning and vaccine distribution. There will be details of sessions planned in their area for the coming month and due-list of beneficiaries," an official explained. For pregnant women and children, vaccine acknowledgement and immunisation card linked to ABHA ID (Ayushman Bharat Heath Account) will be generated and all states and districts can access a common database to track and vaccinate beneficiaries.

Besides, through the platform, citizens can check nearby ongoing routine immunisation sessions, and book appointments, the official said.

"Besides, all the e-vaccination certificates like Covid vaccination certificates will have pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official said.

According to the status update on beneficiary data and sessions from states/UTs, till August 28, more than 6.8 million beneficiaries have been registered and more than 13 million vaccine doses recorded and tracked through U-WIN. According to the data, 33,58,770 infants, in the age-group of 0-1 years, and 20,98,338 children aged 1-5 years, have been registered. Besides, 14,20,708 pregnant women have been registered and 1,32,60,903 doses are being digitally tracked.