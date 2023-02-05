U-WIN based vaccination drive in Solan, Sirmour on pilot basis: Himachal govt

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to use U-WIN portal for ramping-up vaccination drive for the children in order to save them against fatal diseases and increase their immunity levels.



The U-WIN portal has been started by the government as a pilot project in two districts of Solan and Sirmaur districts. Complete information about maternal and child vaccination in the state will be available on this portal. Under this centrally sponsored project, these two districts have been included in selected districts across the country.

Giving details an official spokesman said the portal has been developed on the lines of CoWIN portal.

“The data of all the vaccination beneficiaries of the state will be available in the portal. Complete information about vaccination from time to time after the birth of the child will be available on this portal” said spokesman

Earlier, information related to vaccination was available only through an offline medium. This portal is also being linked directly to the labour room, so that correct and accurate information is available. All government and private hospitals are also being linked with the U-WIN portal.

All the beneficiaries will get the information regarding their vaccination through SMS.