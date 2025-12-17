Two years of continuous service, another step towards sustained development: CM Sai releases coffee table books

Raipur: Dedicated to the spirit of two years of continuous service, continuous development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai released eight coffee table books published by the Public Relations Department at his office in the New Assembly building on Wednesday.

These books showcase Chhattisgarh’s rich culture, traditions and natural beauty. The released books include Bastar Dussehra (Hindi & English), Punyabhoomi Chhattisgarh - Sacred Land of Chhattisgarh (Hindi & English), Chhattisgarh Ke Atulya Jalpratap - Chhattisgarh’s Incomparable Waterfalls (Hindi & English), Baiga Tattoo (Hindi & English).

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sai said that these coffee table books would play an important role in taking Chhattisgarh’s folk culture, historical traditions, tribal art and natural heritage to national and international audiences. He described the initiative as a meaningful effort to strengthen the state’s identity.

Present on the occasion were Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo, Mahasamund MLA Yogeshwar Sinha, Secretary of the Public Relations Department Rohit Yadav, Commissioner of Public Relations Dr Ravi Mittal, the Chief Minister’s Press Officer Alok Singh, former MLA Khilawan Sahu, along with other public representatives and officials from concerned departments.