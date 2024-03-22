Two turncoats in TDP’s first list of 13 candidates

Amaravati: The TDP on Friday announced their first list of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, which included two YSR Congress MPs who defected from the party recently.



The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led party also announced the third list of TDP candidates for 11 more Assembly segments.

“We joined NDA with the agenda of better prospects for the state and on the other hand we have chosen candidates who can fight for the state and express a strong voice in the Parliament,” said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.The Assembly elections in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Naidu said that the new set of 11 Assembly candidates and 13 Lok Sabha candidates have been zeroed in after taking opinion from the public.

Narasaraopeta YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayulu has been fielded from the same constituency while V Prabhakar Reddy, a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Nellore.

T Krishna Prasad, who will contest from the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency, is a former IPS officer and was earlier in the BJP.