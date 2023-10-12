Two tribal villages in Chh’garh give poll boycott call over lack of basic amenities

Korba: The residents of two tribal villages in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district have decided to boycott the next month’s state Assembly polls alleging lack of basic facilities like potable water and power supply in their area. The villages - Sardih and Bagdharidand - which fall in Kerakachhar village panchayat of Rampur Assembly constituency are inhabited by Pahadi Korwa, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) also known as adopted sons of the President.



The constituency, being currently held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nanki Ram Kanwar, will see voting in the second phase of the two-phased polls in the state on November 17. The first phase of polling will be held in the state on November 7.

Pamphlets have been put up in the villages giving calls to boycott voting, while a banner with the same message has been hung on their outskirts.

‘We have been demanding drinking water facility, power supply and mobile towers and other basic amenities for a long time, but public representatives have never paid heed to us,’ said Santosh, a resident of Sardih, who belongs to the Pahadi Korwa community. Pahadi Korwas of Sardih, Bagdharidand, Khurribhauna and nearby villages are still forced to drink water obtained by digging pits in forest land, he said.