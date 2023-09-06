Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Poonch

Two terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with army soldiers on Wednesday as the troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

While the body of one terrorist has been recovered along with war-like stores, a search operation for the body of the second is underway, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

He said the operation was launched after two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Poonch.

“A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists. The hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilised by the terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on the troops,” PRO said, adding both the terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday.