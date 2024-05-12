Two-term MP Kailasho Saini leaves BJP, joins Congress

Chandigarh: Two-term MP from Kurukshetra and senior OBC leader Kailasho Saini left BJP and joined Congress on Sunday.



She took membership of the Congress, expressing faith in the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan. Hundreds of her workers also joined Congress, along with Kailasho Saini. In addition to this, Ajit Singh Kadian, former MLA from Beri, also left BJP and joined Congress. Hooda said the entry of another big leader from the backward class into the Congress will definitely strengthen the party.