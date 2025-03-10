Two Rohingyas arrested in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Two Rohingya individuals were arrested by Kuchlibari police in Cooch Behar district while attempting to travel to Nepal.

According to police sources, the duo had entered India from Myanmar via Bangladesh. The arrests were made based on intelligence from confidential sources.

The two individuals were apprehended in the Dhapara area under Kuchlibari Police Station while attempting to board a vehicle to travel to Nepal. They have been identified as Mohammad Redwan (24) and Fermina Akhtar (27), who claim to be husband and wife. Documents recovered from them indicate that they entered India illegally through Bangladesh.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation to determine the purpose of their visit and any potential links to a larger network. Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga), Sandeep Garai, stated, “Kuchlibari police arrested two individuals who had entered India from Bangladesh and were attempting to travel to Nepal. Our investigation confirms that they are Rohingya nationals from Myanmar. Further inquiries are underway.”

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding their entry and their intended destination in Nepal.