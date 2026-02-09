Two ‘reserve’ EVMs found in car in Solapur; SEC promises strict action

Mumbai: Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, with the State Election Commission on Sunday promising strict action in the matter while clarifying that the sanctity of the poll process was maintained as these were “reserve” devices.



Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday. Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering. Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were “reserve” ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said. All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission said strict action will be taken against those responsible for failing to deposit reserve voting machines on time in Mohol. It, however, clarified that no irregularity or malpractice occurred during polling since these were reserve EVMs. According to information provided by the Solapur district collector and the election returning officer of Mohol, the polling process was conducted peacefully on February 7 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm at all 220 polling stations in the taluka, it said. “Confusion arose after some reserve voting machines were not immediately deposited in the strong room after polling. The incident involved two control units and two ballot units assigned to certain polling stations in Kurul (55) group,” the SEC statement said. Concerns were raised by citizens and political representatives after reports emerged that the machines were taken in a vehicle to a private location. Following this, election officials and police rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection.

“A panchnama was prepared in the presence of all concerned, confirming that the machines were reserve units. The machines have since been sealed and deposited in the government strong room,” the SEC said.