Two PMs, two Constitutions, two flags unacceptable: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah defended the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the realisation of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision of “Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan” (One Prime Minister, one Constitution, one Flag), in the parliamentary session on Tuesday, . The statement followed an altercation in Lok Sabha when Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy dismissed Mukherjee’s slogan as mere politics.



Shah countered Roy’s argument by questioning the feasibility of having two Prime Ministers, two constitutions, and two flags in one country. He asserted that the move to abrogate Article 370 corrected a historical anomaly and aligned with the long-standing demand for a unified governance structure.

Roy, in a scathing attack on the Modi government, criticised the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory and the absence of Assembly elections. He questioned the achievements of the government, highlighting persistent militancy issues and the failure to address the displacement of Kashmiri Hindus during the 1989-90 insurgencies.

The Trinamool Congress member also raised concerns about unemployment in the region and emphasised the need for Assembly elections, asserting that democracy must be restored in the Union Territory.

Amit Shah, however, defended the government’s actions and refuted claims of failure. He argued that the abrogation of Article 370 and the conversion of the state into a Union Territory were essential steps toward ensuring national unity. Shah further addressed the allegations of militancy and asserted that the government is committed to the development of the region.

Earlier in the day, Shah introduced The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2004, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha for discussion and passage.

Contrary to TMC’s claims, Union Minister Jitender Singh assured the Parliament that the government is ready to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir whenever the Election Commission (EC) makes a final decision. Singh emphasised the importance of trusting the EC’s wisdom and refraining from interference in its functioning.

As the discussion unfolded, Singh also blamed Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, for the Kashmir problem, adding that future decisions would prioritise the best interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The parliamentary session highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding the government’s decisions in Jammu and Kashmir, with both sides presenting contrasting views on the situation in the region.