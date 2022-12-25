Two persons killed, five injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two persons were killed and five others injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.



The accident took place near Bangapal village on a national highway when the private bus was heading to Bijapur from state capital Raipur, he said.

The total number of passengers travelling in the bus was not yet known.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which it overturned, the official said.

Two persons died on the spot, he said.

Five others were injured and shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official added.