Two NDRF teams deployed in earthquake-hit Turkey return to India; third to arrive today

New Delhi: Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams that undertook rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey returned to India on Friday, officials said.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

“Two teams comprising about 100 personnel have come back from Turkey onboard IAF aircraft on Friday. The last team that has about 50 rescuers is expected to be here by Saturday,” NDRF deputy inspector general (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi said.

Another officer said the NDRF rescuers, along with four canines, landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ghaziabad after they were de-inducted from operation ‘Dost’ in Turkey. As per official figures, the NDRF personnel brought out two survivors, girls aged 6 and 8, and retrieved 85 bodies from the flattened buildings in Nurdagi in Gaziantep province of Turkiye.

They also provided medical assistance to 39 injured, as per an official statement.