Two nabbed from Buldhana over mails threatening to bomb Deputy CM’s car

Mumbai: Mumbai police have apprehended two persons from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s car, officials said on Friday. The two have been identified as Mangesh Wayal, 35, and Abhay Shingne, 22, both residents of Deulgaon Mahi locality in Deulgaon Raja in the district, they said. According to an official, emails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in the metropolis on Thursday, after which a probe began in the case.

An FIR was registered at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 351(3) – criminal intimidation – and 353(2) – statements conducing to public mischief. The Mumbai crime branch, which also launched an investigation, used technical analysis to track down those behind the mails to Buldhana, he said. A crime branch team visited Buldhana and nabbed two persons, suspected to be involved in the crime, with the help of the local police, he said. Both are being brought to Mumbai, the official said, adding that their probe is continuing.