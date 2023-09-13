Two months after Manali devastation, Priyanka meets affected families in Kullu

Shimla: Two months after massive devastations at Manali caused by unprecedented rains and flash floods, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached out to affected families in Kullu and Mandi districts and saluted the spirit of the womenfolk in fighting back the tragedies.



She also reviewed the relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts of the state administration.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu , PCC president Pratibha Singh and other top party leaders received Priyanka Gandhi and later accompanied her to affected areas to meet the families.

She visited the village Deori of Drang Assembly constituency of Mandi district to review the damages caused due to cloudburst and landslides in the region.

She also inspected the damage caused to the building of Senior Secondary School at Deori besides the private property which got damaged during the rain fury. While interacting with the people of the region, Priyanka Gandhi said that she has come to Himachal considering it as her duty to share the sorrows of her people.

The people narrated their woes with the INC General Secretary and lauded the efforts of the state government.