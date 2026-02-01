Two militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, police said on Sunday.

A 36-year-old member of the banned Kuki Revolutionary Army was apprehended from Saikul village in Kangpokpi district on Friday, they said.

A pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, a police officer said.

In Imphal West district, the security forces arrested a 25-year-old cadre of the outlawed PREPAK from his residence at Irengbam, he said.

Further investigation is underway following the arrests, the officer added.