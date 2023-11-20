Two men rape 19-yr-old college student in Mumbai after spiking her drink; arrested

MUMBAI: Two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old college student at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters in Mumbai after spiking her drink, police said on Sunday.



The incident took place in Chembur Postal Colony area on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, an official said, adding both the accused have been arrested.

The victim was staying in the quarters allotted to her father, who works at the BARC. Her father stays in a different place due to work responsibilities, he said.

One of the accused, aged 26, stays in the same building as his father also works with the BARC.

The accused and the victim knew each other, the official said.

As the family members of the accused had gone out, he invited a male friend at his residence on Wednesday night.

The accused required an induction cooking system to prepare food. He called the victim to get an induction cooking appliance from her place, the official said. The victim went to the house of the accused, remained there for some time and chatted with the accused and his friend.

Later, the accused offered her a soft drink which was spiked. After consuming the drink, the victim fell unconscious, the official said.

The accused and his friend then allegedly raped her, he said.

The victim regained consciousness in the early hours and after realising the offence was committed on her, she informed about it to some people in neighbourhood and her family members and also approached the Chembur police station with a complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the 26-year-old man and his 30-year-old friend, resident of Govandi area, under various Indian Penal Code section including 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (common intention) and they were arrested, the official said.

The two accused are currently in police custody,

he added.