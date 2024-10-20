Two killed as vehicle falls in gorge in J-K's Doda

Jammu: Two persons were killed and three others critically injured when a load carrier skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Sunday.



The accident took place near the Battara village in hilly Gandoh area around midnight on Saturday, the officials said.

They said five persons were critically injured in the accident and sent to hospital, where Shakeel Ahmed (20) and Mohammad Sayam (18) succumbed to injuries.