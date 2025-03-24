Two killed as dumper truck hits several vehicles at Lacchiwala toll plaza

Dehradun: A speeding dumper truck rammed into several cars at the Lachhiwala toll plaza on the Haridwar-Dehradun road on Monday, leaving two persons dead, police said. The tipper truck coming from Dehradun hit three cars standing in a queue at the toll plaza from behind, a police official said at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am creating chaos at the toll plaza. One of the cars was completely mangled in the accident as it was stuck between an iron pillar and the dumper, killing two persons sitting in it. Police and SDRF personnel had to struggle hard to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the car and remove the damaged vehicle from the toll plaza. The deceased were identified as Ratanmani Uniyal and Pankaj Kumar from Dehradun. They were on way to Tehri to resume their duties after the weekend when the accident occurred.

They worked at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Tehri, police said, adding the dumper driver has been taken into custody. The occupants of two other cars hit by the dumper truck are safe, the official said. Prima facie, failure of the dumper's brakes or overspeeding appear to have caused the accident, police said adding investigations are on. Their families have been informed, the official said.